Madonna says she'll never sell the rights to her songs: 'Ownership is everything'

Madonna owns her music and would like to keep it that way, as she recently came out claiming she will never sell the rights to her songs.

Many artists have recently decided to sell their entire music catalogs for a huge profit, but Madonna says she will not jump on that bandwagon.

Some of the artists who have chosen to sell the rights to their songs include Neil Diamond, Barry Manilow, The Beach Boys and Justin Timberlake.

"They're my songs. Ownership is everything, isn't it?" she explained in an interview with Variety. "I mean, that's why [her manager Guy Oseary is] buying [NFTs]."

While Madonna isn’t into the idea of selling the rights to her music, she isn’t against the idea of creating new music or rereleasing her older hits with new elements as a way to "introduce (her) music to a new generation."

In late 2021, a remix of Madonna’s 1998 hit song "Frozen" by Sickick featuring Fireboy DML went viral on TikTok, and due to the renewed popularity of the song, the singer officially released the remix in December.

"I was like, 'Hey, wait a minute. What is this? This is my song" she told People in May. "It all happened by divine inspiration, I guess, because then once I heard them, I wanted to make more of them and do new versions of them that had different people singing on them and doing their take on it."

Inspired by the Sickick remix, the "Material Girl" singer released "Finally Enough Love" in June. It’s an album featuring remixed versions of 16 of her 50 number one singles off the Billboard Dance Club chart over the course of her 40-year career.

A longer version of the album featuring remixes of all 50 of her number one singles is set to be released Aug. 19. Madonna called her experience creating all these remixes with other artists "a good lesson on how music has changed" and a "historical education."

Although the singer is enjoying rereleasing her old songs, she admits she really just wants to be on stage performing.

"The whole thing with 'Frozen' was so fun, but I woke up one day and went, 'I'm sick of living in the past!'" she said. "I want to go on tour again, I'm a creature of the stage. That is my happy place."

Madonna is also working on a biopic which will tell the story of her life. She has decided to direct the movie herself in order to have full control of the narrative, telling Variety, "No one's going to tell my story, but me."

Not much is known about the biopic, but it is believed "Ozark" actress Julia Garner is set to star as the pop music icon.