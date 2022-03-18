Madison, Wisconsin: What you can get for $1.25M

There's more to Wisconsin than cheese.

Madison is the state's capital and has seen a rise in population over the past decade. The city is the 80th largest in the country and is named after founding father James Madison.

The city includes the University of Wisconsin, although it's more than just a college town. The city has the most parks and playgrounds per capita than any of the other 100 largest cities in the United States. The city is also home to several large companies and has a large corporate technology center, which has attracted many wealthy residents to move nearby.

Madison is surrounded by several lakes, providing much of the city with scenic views. Considering that it also has a healthy arts and live entertainment scene, Madison has recently become a very popular city for people looking to move away from the coasts.

Here's what you can get for $1.2M.

Waunakaa - $1,250,000

This house at 5654 Cottontail Drive in Waunakee has multiple entertaining spaces, including a full bar and entertainment room. The backyard patio includes a fire pit, hot tub and out door kitchen, all of which perfectly compliment the scenic views.

The five bedroom/five-bathroom house sits on a half acre plot of land and was built in 2017. The open concept first floor includes a kitchen that looks out into the living room, which has high ceilings and larges windows that also show off the property's scenic views.

Madison - $750,000

This condo at 211 South Henry Street sits right in the heart of Madison, with views of the city's downtown district. The 1,451 square-foot condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with modern conveniences. The 10-foot-tall windows, for example, are covered with a film that can be turned on or off to create privacy in the main room.

The main sunroom has the option to close off the doors to create more living space, or keep the doors open for an open-concept feel.