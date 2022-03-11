Morristown, New Jersey, real estate: What can you get for $1.6M?

Buyers can get a lot of house for their money in New Jersey.

Morristown, New Jersey, is close to New York while also providing residents with plenty of space with peace and quiet. Due to its location near the tri-state area, however, large houses in the area can be costly.

BIDEN SAYS PUTIN HAS ‘FAILED’ ON MULTIPLE FRONTS WITH UKRAINE INVASION: LIVE UPDATES

The area is historically significant for the United States, as Morristown has been called the military capital of the American Revolution. Residents can view historical sites by visiting Morristown National Historical Park.

The region is popular among New York City workers and offers a variety of public transportation options to the city and major airports.

Here's what you can get for $1.6 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Florham Park - $1,599,000

Image 1 of 5

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom house at 1 Heritage Road in Florham Park offers plenty of space. The 5,309 square-foot dwelling sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and sits on a 1.19 acre plot of land.

The front doors open up to a two-story foyer and the main floor has an open floor plan. This allows guests to spread out while also enjoying the gourmet kitchen's custom cabinets and granite countertops.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Summit - $1,495,000

Image 1 of 5

Sitting on .34 acres, this house at 8 Oakland Place in Summit has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is located within walking distance of shopping and transportation.

The main floor is built around a center hall floor plan and utilizes an open concept. The bedrooms are located on the second floor, except for two additional bedrooms located on the third.