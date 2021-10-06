Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls

Macy's recalls Martha Stewart kitchenware

Macy’s said there were 6 reports of the glass cruets breaking

Martha Stewart–branded oil and vinegar cruets are being recalled after multiple consumers were reportedly cut by the glass products, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). 

Macy's initiated a recall for over 26,00 units of the Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets, which consumers should stop using immediately, according to the safety agency. 

"The glass portion of the cruets can break during use, posing a laceration hazard," CPSC said.   

Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

The recall was initiated after Macy's received six reports of the products breaking and allegedly causing multiple injuries.  

There were three reports of lacerations, two of which resulted in stitches, according to CPSC. 

The recalled products were sold exclusively at Macy’s department stores and online at Macy's.com from July 2017 to July 2021, according to the agency. 

Consumers are urged to return the recalled product to Macy's for a refund. 