Macy's NYC 4th of July fireworks will be 'brief but mighty' to deter from large crowds

Macy’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show will light up the New York City skyline this year in a series of shorter displays to deter large crowds from gathering and potentially spreading COVID-19.

Beginning June 29, the shows will run five minutes apiece from select locations across each New York borough over the course of three days before the main finale on Saturday, July 4, which will air on NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The goal is to give residents the ability to watch from their homes rather than gathering at one location, New York Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday during a press conference.

"Each show is brief and will be over before residents can gather at its source," Macy's said. "Staying close to home and following safe social distancing guidelines is the best way to enjoy the show."

Although the 44th edition of the show will be shorter than normal, de Blasio stressed each display will be "brief but mighty."

"These past few months have been some of the most difficult in our city's history, and New Yorkers are looking for a break," he added. "This Fourth of July Celebration will give all New Yorker a safe and exciting way to enjoy the holiday together, even when we are apart."

The fireworks finale will be scored with a new arrangement of "America the Beautiful" featuring John Legend, according to Macy's. The program will also include a nod to frontline workers who have worked during the unprecedented crisis with appearances by Mayo Clinic surgeon Dr. Elvis Francois and Alicia Keys. What's more, the Young People’s Chorus of NYC will offer vocals for "American the Beautiful" and "Lean on Me."

The shows will display over 65,000 shells and effects altogether. In order to make the event happen, dozens of technicians will unpack and install containers filled with 14 tons of fireworks over the course of 11 days.

The show is designed and produced by Macy's with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza.

