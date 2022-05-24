MacKenzie Scott donates over $122M to Big Brothers Big Sisters

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifted $122.6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), which will help transform mentorship in communities across the country.

Scott's unprecedented investment, the largest donation from a single individual in the organization’s history, will support BBBSA and 38 local agencies in "furthering its mission to ensure every young person has access to powerful mentoring experiences that empower them for success in school, life and career," the organization announced Tuesday.

The funds will help the organization expand its ability to "match more young people with caring, adult mentors" through additional staff, resources and training.

The charity says it's aiming to "close the gap on the estimated one in three youth who lack a positive, sustained mentor in their lives."

Since 2020, Scott has given an estimated $12.5 billion to at least 1,253 nonprofits, many of which aim to help low-income and underserved populations.

Her latest gift to BBBSA follows three other nine-figure donations she gave to large national charities with local affiliates in March.

They include $275 million to Planned Parenthood Federation of America for its national office and 21 of its local affiliates, $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates, and $281 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs America and 62 of its local chapters.

So far Scott has given at least $1.5 billion in the first five months of 2022, according to roughly 30 nonprofits that have announced Scott gifts this year.

