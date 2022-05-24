Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Philanthropy

MacKenzie Scott donates over $122M to Big Brothers Big Sisters

MacKenzie Scott's investment is the largest donation from a single individual in the organization’s history

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 24

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifted $122.6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), which will help transform mentorship in communities across the country. 

Scott's unprecedented investment, the largest donation from a single individual in the organization’s history, will support BBBSA and 38 local agencies in "furthering its mission to ensure every young person has access to powerful mentoring experiences that empower them for success in school, life and career," the organization announced Tuesday. 

The funds will help the organization expand its ability to "match more young people with caring, adult mentors" through additional staff, resources and training. 

MACKENZIE SCOTT DONATES $436M TO HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

The charity says it's aiming to "close the gap on the estimated one in three youth who lack a positive, sustained mentor in their lives."

MacKenzie-Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / AP Images)

Since 2020, Scott has given an estimated $12.5 billion to at least 1,253 nonprofits, many of which aim to help low-income and underserved populations. 

Her latest gift to BBBSA follows three other nine-figure donations she gave to large national charities with local affiliates in March.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

They include $275 million to Planned Parenthood Federation of America for its national office and 21 of its local affiliates, $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates, and $281 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs America and 62 of its local chapters.

So far Scott has given at least $1.5 billion in the first five months of 2022, according to roughly 30 nonprofits that have announced Scott gifts this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 