MacKenzie Bezos donates $1.6B to charity

MacKenzie Bezos said she has given away more than $1.6 billion to a variety of causes over the past year.

Bezos divorced Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos last year after 25 years of marriage. She received a 4 percent stake in the business as part of their divorce and has a net worth of $36 billion, according to Forbes.

She announced the donations in a blog post Tuesday, writing that she would “keep at it until the safe is empty.”

“There’s no question in my mind that anyone’s personal wealth is the product of a collective effort, and of social structures which present opportunities to some people, and obstacles to countless others,” she wrote.

MacKenzie Bezos listed more than 100 organizations she said she’d donated money to over the past year. According to her tally, the donations to causes totaled:

Racial Equity: $ 586,700,000

LGBTQ+ Equity: $ 46,000,000

Gender Equity: $ 133,000,000

Economic Mobility: $ 399,500,000

Empathy & Bridging Divides: $ 55,000,000

Functional Democracy: $ 72,000,000

Public Health: $ 128,300,000

Global Development: $ 130,000,000

Climate Change: $ 125,000,000

She wrote that she sought advice from a team of nonprofit advisers last fall to help find and assess the groups, which she said “were selected for transformative work” in their respective fields.

“Though this work is ongoing and will last for years, I’m posting an update today because my own reflection after recent events revealed a dividend of privilege I’d been overlooking: the attention I can call to organizations and leaders driving change,” she wrote.

