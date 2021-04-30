Lowe's kicks off its busiest season with major hiring push

Lowe's is kicking off its busiest season with plans to hire more than 50,000 new employees across its stores nationwide.

On May 4, the home improvement retailer is hosting a National Hiring Day as part of its effort to hire seasonal, part-time and full-time store associates at over 1,700 stores.

Positions including cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and pro sales roles are available for applicants who are 18 or older including students, military service members and retirees, according to Lowe's.

The company, whose profits surged over the course of the pandemic, hired more than 90,000 associates into permanent roles in 2020.

Now, its focus is on "rounding out its team to help customers with every project they take on across their total home this spring and summer," according to the company.

Potential employees will be able to apply in-person at locations across the nation between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. During this time they'll meet with hiring managers and may even "receive on-the-spot offers," according to Lowe's.

Janice Dupré, Lowe's executive vice president of human resources, said the event has become "simple and convenient way for any job seeker" looking for an open role.

Last year, the North Carolina-based home-improvement saw a boost in sales as they profited off the "do-it-yourself" craze.

Throughout 2020 company generated upwards of "$90 billion in sales, with annual sales growth of over $17 billion," Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said in the company's earnings report.

However, the company is expecting continued demand as the weather gets warmer and an increasing number of consumers begin home improvement projects.

Ellison projected that the company will "grow market share and drive further operating margin expansion" in 2021.