Lowe's closing stores Easter Sunday to give workers break during coronavirus pandemic

Home improvement retailer Lowe's announced Tuesday all stores and distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, a move that allows essential workers a day off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates," Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement. "We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge."

Hourly associates will not lose scheduled hours or face a reduction in pay as a result of this closing, Ellison said.

Unlike years past, many retailers are planning on closing April 12 to give employees a break from the long hours and high-stress environments created by the unprecedented crisis.

Despite stay-at-home orders, essential workers continue to man the frontlines in an effort to keep food and other critical goods flowing. However, on top of long shifts, the job has left many with deep fears of falling ill or bringing the fast-spreading virus home to loved ones.

Earlier this month, Trader Joe's and BJ’s Wholesale Club announced closures on Easter to offer employees a much needed day off.

"I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home," Ellison said. "Their actions are nothing short of heroic."

