Louis Vuitton releases $39K airplane-themed purse, prompting online ridicule

Louis Vuitton raised a few eyebrows this week for one of the new items in its Fall-Winter 2021 collection by designer Virgil Abloh: a purse, shaped like a commercial airplane for the asking price of $39,000.

A photo of the expensive bag was posted on Twitter, showing the engine nacelles, wings to stabilizers, and a masculine monogram eclipse canvas.

Reactions have been mixed, with many online ridiculing what they perceived to the gaudiness of the product.

"You can buy an actual plane for far less," wrote one Twitter user, posting a picture of a 1968 Cessna 150 single-engine plane with a reduced price of $32,300.

"Can it fly at least? No but what, is this serious?" wrote another Twitter user.

One person questioned whether someone would "feel like a dummy" carrying the bag, while another quipped that they were glad that "ridiculous" doesn’t kill.

The design by Abloh was one of several recently released products that he says were inspired by "tourist vs. purist" archetypes.

"It’s my organizing principle for my point of view when I make things," Abloh told Vogue in January. "A tourist is someone who’s eager to learn, who wants to see the Eiffel Tower when they come to Paris. The purist is the person who knows everything about everything."