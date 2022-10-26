Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Sports

$4.3M lottery ticket sold at Arizona grocery store goes unclaimed: report

Winning ticket was sold at a Mesa, Arizona, Safeway store

close
Adam Greenblatt reveals what the sports betting platform has planned for a new season of football wagering on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

BetMGM CEO: NFL, NCAA football are the 'kings' of online sports betting

Adam Greenblatt reveals what the sports betting platform has planned for a new season of football wagering on 'The Claman Countdown.'

No one claimed a lottery ticket sold at an Arizona grocery store that was reportedly worth more than $4 million. 

According to FOX 10 Phoenix, the ticket was sold at a Mesa Safeway store. 

The ticket from "The Pick" drawing on April 27 matched all six numbers to win the $4.3 million jackpot. 

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 18, 29, 32 and 34.

POWERBALL JACKPOT REACHES $700M

Safeway food store

The Safeway food store company logo above an Idaho store entrance ((Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

However, the deadline to claim the winning ticket was 5 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The money now goes back into the lottery's prize fund.

The next estimated jackpot for The Pick is $1.7 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Arizona Lottery did not return FOX Business' request for comment.

This comes as Powerball players have the chance to play for the fifth-largest jackpot in history, estimated at $700 million.

Powerball tickets

Doris Natal of Reading checks out her 126 Powerball tickets as part of a pool with the Berks County Sheriff's Office at the Sunoco in Exeter, Pennsylvania.  ((Photo By Natalie Kolb/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The next drawing for that game is Wednesday night and there is a cash value of $335.7 million.