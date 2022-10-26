$4.3M lottery ticket sold at Arizona grocery store goes unclaimed: report

No one claimed a lottery ticket sold at an Arizona grocery store that was reportedly worth more than $4 million.

According to FOX 10 Phoenix, the ticket was sold at a Mesa Safeway store.

The ticket from "The Pick" drawing on April 27 matched all six numbers to win the $4.3 million jackpot.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 18, 29, 32 and 34.

However, the deadline to claim the winning ticket was 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The money now goes back into the lottery's prize fund.

The next estimated jackpot for The Pick is $1.7 million.

The Arizona Lottery did not return FOX Business' request for comment.

This comes as Powerball players have the chance to play for the fifth-largest jackpot in history, estimated at $700 million.

The next drawing for that game is Wednesday night and there is a cash value of $335.7 million.