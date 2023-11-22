Los Angeles grocery store chain touts $200 turkeys: Pricey poultry

As consumers stock up on Thanksgiving Day essentials, customers at a Los Angeles grocery chain are experiencing sticker shock with certain whole turkeys being sold well above — in some cases five to six times higher — the price of other varieties.

A customer who went shopping at a West Los Angeles Gelson's grocery store snapped a photo of a single bird being sold for nearly $200.

"This is like the BMW of Turkeys," said one Reddit user in a comment under a photo of a Gelson's 16-pound turkey, selling for over $180.

In the photo, the sticker described the turkey as "dietsel regenerative," which is described as being part of a holistic regenerative farming program.

THANKSGIVING TURKEY: WHAT THE CDC SAYS NOT TO DO BEFORE COOKING A BIRD

"These birds graze on rotational plots of land that are treated to regular applications of our nutrient-dense compost and allowed rest periods of two to eight months," according to the Dietsel Family Ranch website.

The ranch sells 12 to 14 pounds for $150, and the 20 to 22 pound birds for $215, or nearly $10 per pound.

MARTHA STEWART CANCELS THANKSGIVING AFTER HOSTING AT LEAST 60 DINNERS OVER THE YEARS

A Gelson's butcher told Fox News Digital that the birds in fact cost between $150 to $200-plus, and that they stand behind the quality of the turkey and prices.

"Yes, we do in fact sell turkeys for over $200. They are not like other turkeys and are the highest quality, all natural, and better than other frozen, non-fresh turkeys you can buy from other stores," he said.

CRINGEWORTHY THINGS YOUR FAMILY DOESN'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT THIS THANKSGIVING

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For comparison, according to Morningstar.com, The Farm Bureau put a $27.35 price tag on a 16-pound bird this year, which is only $1.71 a pound, or 5.6% less than this time last year.