Los Angeles grocery store chain touts $200 turkeys: Pricey poultry

A sticker on the high-priced bird described the turkey as 'dietsel regenerative'

Butterball president and CEO Jay Jandrain reveals key parts in cooking the perfect turkey on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Turkey supply is in 'great shape' ahead of Thanksgiving: Jay Jandrain

Butterball president and CEO Jay Jandrain reveals key parts in cooking the perfect turkey on 'The Claman Countdown.'

As consumers stock up on Thanksgiving Day essentials, customers at a Los Angeles grocery chain are experiencing sticker shock with certain whole turkeys being sold well above — in some cases five to six times higher — the price of other varieties. 

A customer who went shopping at a West Los Angeles Gelson's grocery store snapped a photo of a single bird being sold for nearly $200.

"This is like the BMW of Turkeys," said one Reddit user in a comment under a photo of a Gelson's 16-pound turkey, selling for over $180.

In the photo, the sticker described the turkey as "dietsel regenerative," which is described as being part of a holistic regenerative farming program.

Gelson grocery store in West Hollywood

A West Los Angeles Gelson's grocery store is selling whole turkeys for $200. (Google Images / Fox News)

"These birds graze on rotational plots of land that are treated to regular applications of our nutrient-dense compost and allowed rest periods of two to eight months," according to the Dietsel Family Ranch website. 

The ranch sells 12 to 14 pounds for $150, and the 20 to 22 pound birds for $215, or nearly $10 per pound.

man holding plate

People enjoy Thanksgiving turkey. (iStock / iStock)

A Gelson's butcher told Fox News Digital that the birds in fact cost between $150 to $200-plus, and that they stand behind the quality of the turkey and prices.

"Yes, we do in fact sell turkeys for over $200. They are not like other turkeys and are the highest quality, all natural, and better than other frozen, non-fresh turkeys you can buy from other stores," he said. 

Traditional Thanksgiving meal

A Los Angeles Gelson's grocery store is selling turkeys for over $200.  (iStock / iStock)

For comparison, according to Morningstar.com, The Farm Bureau put a $27.35 price tag on a 16-pound bird this year, which is only $1.71 a pound, or 5.6% less than this time last year.