A look back at the storied career of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner

Hollywood icon Rob Reiner first entered America's hearts and homes through his memorable role in "All in the Family" and later dominated the box office through his work directing legendary films.

Reiner and his wife, Michele, were also political and social activists, championing causes including marriage equality and early childhood development.

The couple was found dead in their Brentwood, California, home on Sunday. Los Angeles Fire Department officials discovered the bodies of the 78-year-old acclaimed filmmaker and his 68-year-old wife around 3:30 p.m. Los Angeles authorities are investigating their deaths.

On Monday morning, Nick Reiner, the son of Rob and Michele Reiner, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department. He is being held on $4 million bond.

ROB REINER, ICONIC HOLLYWOOD DIRECTOR AND STAR OF 'ALL IN THE FAMILY,' DEAD AT 78

Rob Reiner's career

Rob Reiner had become a major Hollywood figure and household name for his influential career that included acting, directing and producing. He was also a political activist for causes including child welfare and marriage equality, and who advocated for stronger gun control laws. His activism extended into a wide array of public policy battles, including early-childhood education, public health and other social-justice initiatives.

Reiner began his career in Hollywood as an actor. He earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Michael "Meathead" Stivic in the 1970s sitcom "All in the Family." He won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1974 and again in 1978 for his work on the show.

In the 1980s, Reiner moved behind the camera. He rapidly became a successful director, producing a run of hit movies including "Stand by Me" in 1986, followed by "The Princess Bride" in 1987 and "When Harry Met Sally" two years later.

ROB REINER WARNS COUNTRY HAS ONE YEAR BEFORE ENTERING 'FULL-ON AUTOCRACY' UNDER TRUMP

He also directed the psychological thriller "Misery" in 1990, the courtroom drama "A Few Good Men" in 1992, "Ghosts of Mississippi" in 1996 and "The Bucket List" in 2007.

His work spanned far beyond entertainment. Rob and Michele Reiner were also known for being supporters of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. They joined the nonprofit American Foundation for Equal Rights (AFER), which operated between 2009 and 2015, to help fight California's ban on same-sex marriage.

According to his bio page on the American Foundation for Equal Rights website, Rob Reiner also played a key role in defeating Prop. 1D, which would have eliminated critical programs for children in the state. He also led the campaign to pass the California Children and Families Initiative, which increased the state tobacco tax by 50 cents per pack of cigarettes, and funneled that money into early-childhood development programs for children from birth to age five. He also led the First 5 California, from 1999 to 2006. The state agency was responsible for allocating about $600 million a year for health, education and other services for young children and parents.

ROB REINER URGES TAYLOR SWIFT TO ENDORSE BIDEN FOR RE-ELECTION: 'I'D GIVE ANYTHING'

Michele Reiner also had a diverse career as an accomplished photographer, producer and children’s advocate.

Not only did she work with her husband at the American Foundation for Equal Rights, she also co-founded, Parents’ Action for Children, an organization for which she produced the prime-time ABC special "I Am Your Child" and worked with Newsweek to produce a special parenting issue dedicated to early-childhood issues. She also directed a series of advertisements for Gold Star Families for Peace, an organization comprised of families of service members killed in action, according to her biography on the American Foundation for Equal Rights website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

She also involved herself in politics. In 2012, she produced an independent campaign ad in support of then-President Barack Obama’s re-election that focused on women’s issues and featured Scarlett Johansson, Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington.