Lizzo shows off new shapewear line, teases new song on Instagram

Lizzo showed off her new shapewear line as she teased a new song on Instagram over the weekend.

Lizzo, 33, modeled a black two-piece set from her new shapewear line. Yitty, in partnership with Fabletics, launched on April 12.

The outfit Lizzo teased her new song in consisted of a matching black bra top and black leggings with hip and backside cut-outs.

"SONG OF THE SUMMER DROPPING 4/14! ITS ABOUT DAMN TIME," Lizzo captioned the post.

The video showed Lizzo rolling down the window of a vehicle before dramatically walking up a set of steps into a private plane.

"I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, 'who can actually do something about this?'"

"I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again," Lizzo said in a statement regarding the inspiration behind her line Yitty.

Fans should also expect more music from Lizzo than just this one single.

While appearing as a keynote speaker during Austin's SXSW Film Festival, Lizzo revealed she was flying home to master her upcoming album.

The "Truth Hurts" singer did not provide details on when the album would be released, but did reveal that fans will get a preview of select songs during her new Amazon Prime show "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls."

The unscripted reality TV show premiered on March 24.