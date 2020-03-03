LIVE BLOG: How businesses are responding to coronavirus outbreak

Businesses around the country are trying to get ahead of the spread of coronavirus, a mysterious illness that originated in Wuhan, China, and has since infected tens of thousands of people around the globe. Major corporations like Twitter and Uber are sending out memos to their employees and partners to help them avoid getting sick and, in some cases, to tell them to stay home.

Here's a look at how businesses are reacting to the growing coronavirus outbreak. For mobile users click here.