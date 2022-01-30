Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream expand ice cream offerings

Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream just sweetened their deal with an expanded line of pastry-filled dessert pints that are made from the snack company’s most popular cakes, pies, bun and bars.

The expanded line includes seven ice cream flavors that’ll debut in Walmart stores throughout the country starting on Feb. 1, and directly follows the launch of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake ice cream the two companies released in November 2021.

Unlike its previous iteration, the seven Little Debbie ice creams will be available year-round, according to a press release from Hudsonville Ice Cream. Each pint will retail for $2.50.

The seven-part lineup includes ice creams made from Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies, Little Debbie Honey Buns, Little Debbie Nutty Bars, Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pies, Little Debbie Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Little Debbie Swiss Rolls and Little Debbie Zebra Cakes.

Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Ice Cream: Made with a brownie batter ice cream base, this frozen treat is blended with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces.

Little Debbie Honey Buns Ice Cream: Made with a honeybun flavored ice cream, this sweet treat is blended with glazed honeybun pieces and a cinnamon swirl.

Little Debbie Nutty Bars Ice Cream: Made with a peanut butter base, this crunchy ice cream is blended with chocolate waffle cone pieces and a fudge swirl.

Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Ice Cream: Made with a vanilla creme base, this ice cream is blended with soft oatmeal cookie pieces with a sprinkle of molasses flavoring.

Little Debbie Strawberry Shortcake Rolls Ice Cream: Made with a white cake ice cream base, this frozen dessert is made with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl.

Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Ice Cream: Made with a chocolate cake ice cream base, this treat is blended with chocolate cake pieces and a whipped cream swirl.

Little Debbie Zebra Cakes Ice Cream: Made with a white cake ice cream base, this zebra-inspired dessert is blended with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl.

Little Debbie is a snack cake company owned by McKee Foods, the family bakery that manufactures and distributes Drake’s Cakes, Sunbelt Bakery Granola Bars and Fieldstone Bakery nationwide. Hudsonville Ice Cream is a Michigan-based ice cream manufacturer that has 95 years of experience

Cakes and candy pieces have long been used in ice cream concoctions, and have helped the industry grow with never-ending flavor innovation.

A market research report from Fortune Business Insights predicted that the global ice cream market reached $70.85 billion in 2019 and will potentially grow to $91.9 billion by 2027.