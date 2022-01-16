Dolly Parton ice cream returns ahead of her novel and companion album

Dolly Parton and Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams have partnered once more to bring the singer’s limited-edition ice cream flavor back just in time for the country legend's upcoming novel, "Run, Rose, Run."

The Columbus-based ice cream company announced it has made Parton’s Strawberry Pretzel Pie pint available again as an online exclusive, and this time it’s being released alongside a digital companion album.

Both the ice cream and album are available at shop.jenis.com. The "Run, Rose, Run" companion album is scheduled for a March 4 release, three days before her novel. The Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints will begin to ship in April.

Fans who purchase the digital album can expect 12 new songs and one bonus track, while ice cream purchasers can expect a pretzel streusel frozen dessert that’s blended with cream cheese and red strawberry sauce.

Jeni’s previously sold the Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream last year in collaboration with Parton, and the treat quickly sold out. The company had to swiftly re-release the ice cream after high demand temporarily crashed its website.

Likely anticipating similar interest, Jeni’s announced it is limiting Strawberry Pretzel Pie pint purchases to two pints per customer.

Proceeds from the ice cream sale will go to Parton’s Imagination Library, a nonprofit book gifting program that mails free books to children age 5 and under.

Parton’s highly anticipated "Run, Rose, Run" novel was co-written with author James Patterson and follows the journey of a young singer-songwriter. While the country music star has released a number of books during her illustrious career, this will be her first work of fiction.

News of Parton and Jeni’s collaboration comes days before the star’s 76th birthday on Jan. 19.