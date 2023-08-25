Lionel Messi sparks creative architectural design for Miami concept home

Professional soccer player Lionel Messi moving to Inter Miami CF has sparked creative architectural designs for a house that he could reside in.

One concept home, called "Messi Mansion in Miami" and shared on Instagram by Veliz Arquitecto, offers three floors of modern luxury, multiple balconies and several pools, all nestled on an island. The project, earlier reported by the Miami Herald, has garnered quite a bit of attention online in recent days.

Its estimated cost would fall somewhere between $80 million and $100 million, its architect, Jorge Luis Veliz Quintana, said in a statement to FOX Business.

"This figure encompasses the meticulous selection of high-end materials, state-of-the-art technology and exquisite architectural details that would give the mansion its distinctive character," Veliz said. "Furthermore, it encompasses the costs associated with building such a sophisticated infrastructure, as well as the exceptional services and amenities that would characterize this elite residence."

On the inside, the "M"-shaped concept mansion houses game rooms and a home theater in addition to a massive garage, according to Veliz Arquitecto’s social media posts. The floor in one room sports the word "Messi" across it.

Veliz said his inspirations for the architectural concept included Messi’s "iconic figure and distinguished career" and the "intrinsic connection with the marine environment." With the project, he wanted to incorporate aspects of both into its design.

The architect used software like SketchUp and Lumion to make the concept home.

It has plenty of amenities on the outside, where a corkscrew slide leads into a massive infinity pool and there are fire pits abound. Helicopters and boats have access designed into the concept as well.

There is even a soccer field at the "Messi Mansion in Miami," photos posted by Veliz Arquitecto showed.

"The initial conception of the idea for the mansion arose from a collaborative and enriching process" with Mexican architect ULI, Veliz told FOX Business, adding that their "thoughtful and in-depth conversations" – and the ideas that stemmed from them – provided the "foundation" for the design.

Messi, who previously played for Paris Saint-Germain, has been with Inter Miami since earlier in the summer, taking to the field with the Fort Lauderdale-based team for the first time during a July 21 game.

In July, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told FOX Business that Messi’s arrival in the area had already started providing a positive effect on its economy.

His time with Inter Miami, which is owned by Jorge Mas, David Beckham and Jose Mas, has spanned just under ten games so far. The team has been around since 2018.

Joe Toppe contributed to this report.