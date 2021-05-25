LEGO’s world map is toymaker’s largest set with 11,695 pieces

LEGO’s largest set ever is about to hit shelves.

On Tuesday, the toymaker unveiled its World Map, which has 11,695 2D LEGO tiles. According to an announcement from LEGO, the World Map "contains the most pieces ever included in a set" in the company’s history.

When it’s put together, the World Map is 25.5 inches high and 40.5 inches wide.

According to the website, the map -- which is part of LEGO’s Art collection -- will cost $249.99 when it hits LEGO’s website and stores on June 1. Other retailers around the world will begin selling the set starting on August 1, the announcement said.

The set doesn’t just create a typical map. The LEGO World Map can be customized in several ways, including arranging the base so that the builder’s favorite area of the world is the center of their map. Builders can also put the ocean together in their own patterns or follow "bathymetric mapping of the ocean floor" in the instructions.

The World Map also allows people to mark their favorite travel destinations or places they want to visit.

The set also comes with a soundtrack of travel stories, a "coffee-table style instruction booklet," a frame made of white bricks and hanging elements, the announcement said.

LEGO said its newest set is a way to get fans excited about traveling again, after more than a year of staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know that our adult fans love to travel, but many haven’t been able to do so for over a year now," Fiorella Groves, LEGO Art’s creative lead, said in a statement. "We thought that there was no better way of helping explore the world while relaxing in the comfort of their home than by allowing them to build, rebuild, plan and reminisce through building."

"We hope the LEGO Art World Map will inspire new adventures in some, and help others relive and celebrate wonderful travel memories from the past," Groves added.

Last week, LEGO announced another new set that will be available next month. On Thursday, the toymaker unveiled its Everyone Is Awesome set, which will be released on June 1 to coincide with the first day of Pride Month.

The $34.99 LGBTQ-themed set includes a rainbow of 11 colors with corresponding figurines.

The designer, Matthew Ashton, said on Twitter that he "wanted to create a simple little set with a powerful message of love, inclusivity and acceptance."