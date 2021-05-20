Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

LEGO announces new LGBTQ toy set

LEGO on Thursday unveiled its newest product: a rainbow-colored LGBTQ set titled, 'Everyone is Awesome!'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

LEGO on Thursday unveiled its newest product: a rainbow-colored LGBTQ set titled, "Everyone is Awesome!" 

"We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone Is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder," the Denmark-based company tweeted. 

COLORADO BAKER SUED AGAIN OVER ALLEGED LGBTQ BIAS

The set features a rainbow wall plus black and brown, and the colors of the transgender flag: sky blue, white, and pink. The rainbow wall has 11 accompanying figures with a corresponding color. 

The set was designed by Matthew Ashton. In a Twitter post, he said he "wanted to create a simple little set with a powerful message of love, inclusivity and acceptance… so here it is! #lego love to you all!" 

"Over the last few years, there’s been a lot of social struggles in the world and I think that’s really made us reflect as individuals and a society that we could probably all be doing something a little bit more to show empathy and love and acceptance for other people," Ashton said in a video uploaded to the brand's YouTube channel. 

CLICK HERE TO READ FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The set will be available starting June 1 – the first day of Pride Month – for $34.99, according to LEGO’s website