LEGO announces new LGBTQ toy set

LEGO on Thursday unveiled its newest product: a rainbow-colored LGBTQ set titled, "Everyone is Awesome!"

"We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone Is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder," the Denmark-based company tweeted.

The set features a rainbow wall plus black and brown, and the colors of the transgender flag: sky blue, white, and pink. The rainbow wall has 11 accompanying figures with a corresponding color.

The set was designed by Matthew Ashton. In a Twitter post, he said he "wanted to create a simple little set with a powerful message of love, inclusivity and acceptance… so here it is! #lego love to you all!"

"Over the last few years, there’s been a lot of social struggles in the world and I think that’s really made us reflect as individuals and a society that we could probably all be doing something a little bit more to show empathy and love and acceptance for other people," Ashton said in a video uploaded to the brand's YouTube channel.

The set will be available starting June 1 – the first day of Pride Month – for $34.99, according to LEGO’s website.