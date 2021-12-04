Lego, Target launch collection just in time for the holidays

Lego’s collaboration with Target has launched.

In October, Target announced it would be partnering with Lego to release an exclusive, limited-edition collection of merchandise.

That collection, which includes almost 300 items, launched on Saturday.

Though some of the items are traditional Lego sets, "Lego Collection x Target" also includes plush toys, wrapping paper, apparel for kids and adults, home decor, kitchenware and items for pets, all inspired by Lego’s iconic bricks.

According to the October press release, most of the items are under $30 and are exclusively at Target.

Prices in the collection start at just $1.50 for a gift bag. One of the most expensive items is the "Lego Creator Expert Gingerbread House Building Kit," which costs $164.99.

Other items in the collection include other brick building sets costing between $4.99 to build a holiday tree and $119.99 for an "Art Project" kit. The "Lego Collection x Target" also includes kids’ beanies for $15, kids’ puffer coats for $35 and adult puffer jackets for $60.

There are also dog and cat puffers for between $13.99 and $15.99, depending on size.

Though the collection was only just released, some items are already sold out, including a set of four 40-ounce ceramic mugs as of Saturday morning. Other items, such as the "Gingerbread Man Plush" are listed as having only one or two items left.

In the October announcement, Target’s Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Jill Sando said that the retailer’s customers "love Lego brick sets."

"In fact, Target is one of the leading destinations for families when shopping for the brand," Sando said in a statement. "As we approached the holiday season, we saw an opportunity to come together with one of our long-standing partners to create something truly special for our guests during a time of year when differentiation and value are paramount."

"As our guests continue to reimagine what their holiday traditions look like, our hope is that this collection will encourage them to make new memories this season and celebrate what matters most — spending time with family and friends," Sando added.

