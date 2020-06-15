Lego selling 1,739-piece Mickey, Minnie Mouse set for adults

Lego and Disney have joined forces to release a Mickey and Minnie Mouse brick set that has more than 1,700 pieces and retails for $179.99, the toy company announced Monday.

The elaborate set includes accessories like a retro camera, a guitar and a photo album, which can be paired with the two poseable characters. Collectors who may want to display the completed Lego build can place Mickey and Minnie on dedicated base stands that resemble “old-time film reels.”

LEGO designer Ollie Gregory created the 1,739-piece set and reportedly had to use old bricks that hadn’t been used since 1987 to engineer the project.

“We always look to design things that people would like to put on their shelf, including my own, which is why we went for the ‘classic’ Mickey Mouse design with the iconic silhouette and color palette – as a surprise for builders, the characters insides are built from colorful elements inspired by classic outfits worn by the pair in the past,” Gregory said in a statement.

Since this Lego set has so many pieces, it has been named suitable for builders who are age 18 or older, according to the company.

The Lego Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters will become available for preorder on July 1 and will go on sale in Lego stores and online starting Aug. 1.

