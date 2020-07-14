Lego says Nintendo Super Mario Bros. gaming system coming in August

LEGO Group on Tuesday announced that its new adult brick gaming system in partnership with Nintendo Super Mario Bros. is set to be released Aug. 1.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 56.39 -0.31 -0.55%

The brick gaming system called the Lego Nintendo Electronic System allows Mario fans to build their own 1980s-style gaming consoles and TV featuring a mechanically functional Super Mario Bros game using LEGO bricks, according to a press release.

"Super Mario has been a cherished figure in the gaming world for over thirty years now," Maarten Simons, creative lead on LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, said in a statement. "Many adults still fondly remember that first time they saw Mario leap across the small screen, even if the graphics were a lot simpler than they are today."

Simons added that the new NES system allows players to "indulge in that nostalgia, recreating one of the most-loved consoles of all time so they can see the Super Mario from their childhoods once again – and even to share the experience of gaming in the 1980s with their own children."

LEGO and Nintendo announced their partnership earlier this year and are also offering a Super Mario Starter Course brick set available Aug. 1.

The NES system costs $229.99, and the Starter Course costs $59.99, available to purchase in LEGO retail stores or online starting Aug. 1. LEGO is also offering an accessories playset featuring 12 different mini buildable models for free with purchases worth more than $85.99.