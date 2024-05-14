Legendary Hollywood studio installs planters on sidewalks to deter homeless encampments

The iconic Sunset Sound recording studio in Hollywood has paid for the installation of large planters outside its building on Sunset Boulevard in an effort to deter the homeless encampments that line the sidewalk, according to a new report.

Video obtained by KTLA-TV shows the planters outside Sunset Sound earlier this week. The outlet reported that prior to their installation, the driveway to the studio was inaccessible due to the number of tents blocking it.

The studio, which boasts countless famous clients from over the decades – including The Rolling Stones, The Doors and The Beach Boys – was burglarized in February, and someone stole blank checks from the company during the break-in.

Paul Camarata, president of Sunset Sound, told KTLA at the time that a longtime homeless encampment near the area had grown in recent months and was impacting business.

"The police came, took a report and took some fingerprints, but we both came to the conclusion that it was the homeless, because one, they defecated on a drum set right in the lower level," Camarata said. "We store a lot of instruments, amplifiers and guitars and basses. A lot of them are clients’. They didn’t steal any of that."

In her State of the City address last month, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass highlighted the city's struggle to house more than 40,000 homeless people, declaring that "the crisis on our streets is nothing less than a disaster."

The homeless crisis has affected everyone in the city, Bass said, driving away businesses and customers, costing taxpayers city resources and creating safety issues.

The Democratic mayor touted her plans for moving the homeless into temporary housing that would eventually end the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles.

To do this, Bass asked the wealthy to help "speed up" housing purchases for the homeless as the basis of her new initiative,"LA4LA."

