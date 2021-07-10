Unopened 'Legend of Zelda' game from 1987 sells for $870,000

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s "The Legend of Zelda" that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NTDOY NINTENDO CO., LTD. 72.69 +1.44 +2.02%

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday.

The auction house said the item was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. "The Legend of Zelda" is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

"'The Legend of Zelda' marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated ... it is a true collector’s piece," Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.