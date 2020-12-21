Lean Cuisine recalls select frozen chicken meals after complaints of plastic in product

More than 92,000 pounds of select frozen Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals are being recalled after several consumers complained of finding hard white plastic in the product. Nestle Prepared Foods said the recall impacts Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy that are packaged in 8 5/8-ounce carton trays.

The recalled products are marked with a “Best Before date of October 2021 and bear establishment number EST. P-9018. They were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide, according to the recall notice, which was posted on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

“The problem was discovered on December 18 by the firm, after receiving five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product,” according to the recall notice. “The firm believes the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.”

There have been no reports of illness or injury related to the product recall, but consumers who purchased impacted products are encouraged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. Those will additional questions are instructed to contact Nestle Prepared Foods at (800) 993-8625.