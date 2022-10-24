Last Blockbuster store, located in Oregon, to host contest winner for exclusive movie and game night

The last Blockbuster, which stands in Oregon, will be open for a private viewing party in November thanks to a contest hosted by Big Potato Games, a board game company based in London, along with the Blockbuster store.

Big Potato Games announced it has partnered with the last Blockbuster video store in America and the two companies will host a small group of people at the Bend, Oregon, location, for an in-store movie and game night.

One lucky winner and up to four of their closest pals will get a chance to travel to the Beaver State and spend time at the last surviving movie rental store, according to a press release issued by Big Potato Games.

The winner and their traveling party will be awarded $3,000 to cover their flights and accommodation, which will be hosted on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Food, drinks, couches and a "huge TV" will be provided along with access to the last Blockbuster’s "entire catalog," according to Big Potato Games.

The board game company is providing its new Blockbuster-themed game set – Blockbuster Trilogy – as an entertainment option.

The set includes Blockbuster: The Party Game, Blockbuster Returns and Blockbuster and Chill.

Each game reportedly tests a player’s knowledge of blockbuster movies and is said to be a fit for ages 14 and up.

Contestant hopefuls have until Sunday, Oct. 30, to sign up for the chance to win. The contest will close at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Entries on BigPotato.com require an email address, birthday and state of residence for consideration.

The winner will be randomly selected on Oct. 30 and notified on Nov. 1, according to Big Potato Games.

Blockbuster’s first store opened on Oct. 19, 1985, in Dallas and grew to become a major video rental chain in the U.S. and in a few international markets, according to History.com.

The International Business Times reports that Blockbuster peaked in 2004 and the chain had about 9,000 locations globally, 60,000 employees and was valued at $5 billion with revenues of up to $5.9 billion, at the time.

Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy in September 2010 and closed all its corporate-owned stores by January 2014.

The surviving Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, was franchise-owned, and it continues to operate today thanks to product sales, according to the location’s website, BendBlockbuster.com.

Ken and Debbie Tisher reportedly opened the store in September 1990 after they moved to the City of Bend.

The Bend location was featured in "The Last Blockbuster," a documentary from 2020, and it’s currently serving as inspiration for "Blockbuster," an upcoming fictional comedy series on Netflix that’ll debut on Nov. 3.

The series will star Randall Park as Timmy Yoon, who operates the last Blockbuster store in the U.S., according to a synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes – a film and television review-aggregation website.