Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Lady Gaga’s dad says NYC going down in a ‘windfall’ as trash, hypodermic needles and hookers litter streets

Restaurateur Joe Germanotta details migrant and crime difficulties in the Big Apple

close
New York City restaurateur and Lady Gaga's father Joe Germanotta says customer foot traffic has decreased in areas plagued by migrants and homeless. video

Lady Gaga's father details a declining New York City

New York City restaurateur and Lady Gaga's father Joe Germanotta says customer foot traffic has decreased in areas plagued by migrants and homeless.

Though he may be better known as Lady Gaga’s father, New York City restaurateur Joe Germanotta wants to work with other business leaders and local officials to change the Big Apple’s current quality of life.

"When you walk down the street now, there's trash, there's empty beer bottles, there's hypodermic needles, there's hookers," Germanotta said on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday. "They're dealing drugs. We've got probably 50 or 60 motorbikes that are parked along the street. And then at night, at about 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., it's a block party."

Joanne Trattoria, Germanotta’s signature restaurant, sits just two blocks away from one of the city hotels recently transformed into a migrant shelter. He expanded on how his business’ neighborhood amid an influx of illegal immigrants.

Last week, Mayor Eric Adams noted that the migrant crisis could cost the city $12 billion by the middle of next year without policy changes and additional help from the state and federal government.

N.Y. HOTEL OWNER GETS NO RESPONSE FROM OFFICIALS AFTER OFFERING TO HOUSE MIGRANTS

"The problem is really the noise," he said. "You hear the motorbikes chirping all night long. The buildings across the street, they get the brunt of it. Racing the bikes up and down the street, and in the wrong direction."

The office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Joe Germanotta on New York City

Joanne Trattoria owner and Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta explains how New York City’s migrant shelters are impacting businesses on "Mornings with Maria." (Fox News)

Detailing other suspicious activity, Germanotta noted: "It's really unusual because at night these cars come in from New Jersey and they hand out packages and these kids take off. I think they're dealing drugs."

The business owner claimed he and others have called the New York Police Department when potential criminal or dangerous issues arise, while also learning some hotels and residence halls are making a profit by housing migrants.

"We did a foil to get a copy of the agreement between health and hospital and [the American Musical and Dramatic Academy], they got $1.8 million just to set up the location. I don't know what they did, but it was blacked out, the room rate," Germanotta said.

close
Father of Lady Gaga and Joanne Trattoria restaurant owner Joe Germanotta joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the impact crime and inflation have had on his business.  video

Lady Gaga's dad, a restaurant owner, says NYC 'looks terrible'

Father of Lady Gaga and Joanne Trattoria restaurant owner Joe Germanotta joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the impact crime and inflation have had on his business. 

"So you know, it's a windfall," he reflected.

In response to the concerns, Germanotta said that the NYPD will start assigning ambassadors to neighborhoods that have requested law and order assistance.

"In the past when we had a problem, they said, call 311, call 911. Now we have an ambassador in the neighborhood that when something goes wrong, we can give them the problem," the restaurateur said.

"They haven't started yet," he added. "They just visited us yesterday, introduced themselves."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Queens Village Republican Club President Phil Orenstein joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss the border crisis as New York City residents continue to rip Mayor Adams. video

Mayor Adams must use ‘common sense solution’ to help NYC’s migrant crisis: Phil Orenstein

Queens Village Republican Club President Phil Orenstein joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss the border crisis as New York City residents continue to rip Mayor Adams.

Germanotta pointed out his confidence in the NYPD to do their job and keep the Lincoln Square area safe.

"I'm very confident," he said in hopes to see his restaurant’s neighborhood turn back into "a very friendly, clean, family-oriented" place.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.