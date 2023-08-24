A list of professionals that will be working on Labor Day

Labor Day is a holiday that celebrates the achievements of American workers. Ironically, even though the day serves as a celebration for workers, many employees don't get the day off.

There are several reasons why employees may not get Labor Day off from work. It could be at the employer's discretion, or it may be that the job in question is of an essential nature, such as first responders. Those who do get the day off work often celebrate with Labor Day barbecues, traveling and parades.

Here are jobs that still require employees on Labor Day.

Public safety employees Nurses Retail workers Travel personnel Media

1. Public safety employees

Public safety employees, including police, firefighters and correctional officers, all need to work on Labor Day. In fact, the workload of police and firefighters specifically may be increased due to the holiday. With all the people who do get Labor Day off, the amount of people out on the road is increased, while crime often spikes over holiday weekends.

Furthermore, Labor Day brings lots of parades, festivals and fireworks shows around the country that need to be monitored by public safety workers.

2. Nurses

Emergency personnel like nurses and doctors need to be available on Labor Day. Illness and accidents can strike at any time, and hospitals need to be fully operational, even on holidays, in order to attend to those in need of immediate or ongoing medical care.

3. Retail workers

Many retail stores are open on Labor Day, and entice customers with holiday sales.

Electronics, appliances and furniture sales are common during Labor Day weekend.

Even though many stores are open and operate under normal hours during Labor Day, some might have slight changes to store hours, or may be closed completely. Check a store's status ahead of time to make sure you don't find yourself in front of locked doors when you arrive.

4. Travel personnel

Travel is increased during Labor Day weekend. Labor Day occurs on the first Monday of September, giving many employees a three-day weekend for a quick getaway.

This means that those employed in the travel industry, from pilots and flight attendants to railroad conductors, have to work on the day. There will likely be a higher volume of travelers throughout the holiday weekend.

5. Media

News never sleeps, so those in journalism careers often need to work on Labor Day. News networks are still operational, even during holidays, so certain individuals in this field need to work during holidays. Often media outlets will assign a skeleton crew on a rotational basis, so that a minimum staffing level is maintained throughout the day.