These are the most shopped-for grocery items ahead of Labor Day barbecues

With Labor Day fast approaching, countless Americans are preparing to get behind the grill.

So what are the most popular grocery store essentials this time of year? Findings from Instacart, the nationwide grocery delivery platform, may surprise you.

"Over Labor Day weekend last year, we saw immense weekly growth for popular BBQ-related items including firewood (+65%), baby back ribs (+59%), and lobster tails (+59%) as people planned outdoor gatherings to celebrate with family," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trends expert tells FOX News. "We can expect similar barbecue, picnic, and grill-related items to trend this year in the week leading up to Labor Day, so we’d recommend stocking up on party supplies early to ensure you get everything you need ahead of time."

Here’s how the following BBQ-related items grew the week before Labor Day last year, compared to the week before, according to Instacart data:

Firewood: +65%

Baby Back Ribs: +59%

Lobster Tails: +59%

Yellow Corn: +53%

Pork Short Ribs: +53%

Seafood Seasoning: +48%

Potato Salad: +48%

Cotton Candy Grapes: +47%

Pork Side Ribs: +46%

White Corn: +43%

Ribeye Roasts: +42%

Fire Logs: +41%

Charcoal: +40%

Canned Baked Beans: +34%

Brisket: +34%

Hard Lemonade: +33%

Pork Sirloin Roasts: +32%

Hot Dog Buns: +32%

Ice Cream Cones: +32%

Vegetarian Hot Dogs: +30%

Beef Patties: +25%

T-Bone Steak: +25%

Pasta Salad: +25%

Spinach Artichoke Dip: +24%

Barbecue Sauces: +24%

American-Style Lager: +23%

Hamburger Buns: +22%

Andouille Sausage: +22%

Pie Fillings: +22%

Party Platters: +22%

Hot Dogs: +20%

Yellow Mustard: +15%

Hard Seltzers: +15%

Pre-Mixed Cocktails: +15%

Hard Apple Cider: +15%

Relish: +14%

Champagne: +14%

In addition, to America’s obsession with firewood, baby back ribs and lobster tails, ketchup is an all-American winner, too. I

nstacart recently shared a report related to condiments, based on its marketplace sales trends and The Harris Poll survey responses from more than 2,000 Americans nationwide.

When survey respondents were asked what single condiment they would use for the rest of their life if they had to choose, ketchup came out on top, with 23% of Americans choosing the tomato-based panacea.

Meanwhile, 24% of Americans surveyed said they "hate hot sauce with a passion" — even though it shows up as the most popular condiment across many U.S. cities, according to Instacart purchase data, with the company delivering enough to fill nearly 14,000 kiddie pools over the past year.