Labor Day weekend sales to shop on home furniture, appliances and more

As summer cools down, Labor Day sales are coming in hot with deals on appliances, home furniture, electronics and more items from retailers.

Here’s where to shop for the best deals.

Home furnishings

Home Depot

Home Depot is offering 35% off interior furniture including desks, dressers, entertainment centers and more on sale now through Sept. 15.

AllModern

Furniture website AllModern is giving users 20% off furniture with the code GET20. Customers can shop furniture including beds, accent chairs, sofas and more for all rooms.

JCPenney

JCPenney is offering an extra 25% off any purchase or 30% off when shoppers spend $75 or more now through Sept. 6. Shoppers can get up to 50% off and 10% off Labor Day Mattress Sale through Sept. 12 and free shipping on its Dream Collection by LUCID 12 Inch Gel and Aloe Hybrid Mattress in a Box ($340, regularly priced at $850)

Casper

Casper is selling its bed frames for 10% off through Labor Day.

Appliances

JCPenney is selling a Cooks 4.3-qt stainless steel air fryer for $62.99 (regularly priced at $180). A Cooks 5-in-1 Power Blender for $12.99, regularly priced at $24 and a Cuisinart Advantage Metallic 12-Pc. Cutlery Set for $19.99, regularly priced at $50

Lowe’s

Lowe's is offering up to $500 on select kitchen and laundry room appliances with free delivery when customers spend $299 or more on its sale through Sept. 15.