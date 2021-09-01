Walmart hiring 20,000 to ease supply chain shortage

Walmart is looking to significantly boost its U.S. workforce by about 20,000 workers to ease supply chain woes.

The new roles will be spread out across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices, the Arkansas-based retailer announced Tuesday.

Full- and part-time roles will include order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions.

To attract workers, the company is holding hiring events from Sept. 8-9 in all its supply chain locations. It is also promising "competitive pay" for supply chain associates with the average wage sitting at about $20.37 per hour.

Walmart executives said that "having a robust supply chain is more important than ever" to support the company's continued growth. The company cited its second-quarter earnings report wherein it raised its sales outlook for the year after another strong quarter.

"Our global eCommerce sales are on track to reach $75 billion by the end of the year, further strengthening our position as a leader in omnichannel," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in the company's earnings report.

McMillion said the company grew market share in U.S. grocery, added thousands of new sellers to its marketplace while also growing its advertising businesses around the world.

Despite its success, though, the retailer is still facing rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain back-ups hit companies worldwide.

Brett Biggs, Walmart’s chief financial officer, said earlier this month that the company is monitoring transit and port delays. The company is also chartering vessels for Walmart goods as it heads into the fall and holiday shipping crunch, Biggs said.

"For our supply chain to continue expanding, innovating and improving our customer service, we need a strong, dynamic team leading it," executives said Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.