Labor Day 2022: These retailers are open, closed for the federal holiday

Labor Day is right around the corner. Although Monday is a federal holiday, many major retailers will open their doors just like any other weekday.

However, some businesses will be observing the day which is held on the first Monday in September to honor and recognize the American labor movement.

For instance, Labor Day is one of the handful of holidays that Costco warehouses close. On top of that, UPS, FedEx and the USPS will not offer any pickup or delivery service, except for USPS Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year.

LABOR DAY BY THE NUMBERS: FACTS AND STATS ABOUT THE HOLIDAY

Here are some major stores open for the holiday. This list will be continuously updated.

CVS

Many CVS Pharmacy locations, including 24 hours locations, will remain open with regular hours. However, some pharmacy hours may be reduced or locations closed for the holiday.

Home Depot

Home Depot is open for regular hours on Labor Day. The home improvement retailer encourages customers to check with their local stores, as hours may vary by location.

Kohl's

Kohl's stores will operate normal hours.

Lowe's

Lowe's is operating under regular store hours.

LABOR DAY MEANING: A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE HOLIDAY AND WHY WE CELEBRATE

Michaels

All U.S. stores will operate under normal hours.

Staples

All Staples locations in the U.S. will operate normal business hours.

Target

Target stores will operate Labor Day weekend with normal store business hours, which vary by location. The department store suggests going online to check out the hours for different store locations.

US LABOR UNIONS HAVE HIGHEST APPROVAL RATING IN NEARLY 6 DECADES

TJX Companies

All TJX Companies-owned stores such as Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense stores in the U.S. will be open Labor Day Weekend and on Labor Day during regular business hours.

Walmart

Walmart will operate normal hours. Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Pharmacies and Auto Care centers may potentially close early depending upon the location.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS