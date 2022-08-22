Labor Day 2022: Busiest, worst airports for travel

More than 12 million U.S. travelers are expected to fly during the Labor Day holiday weekend, with 2.6 million travelers expected each day, according to travel website Hopper.

However, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Denver International Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport are projected to see the heaviest amount of traffic.

Over 700,000 passengers are expected to depart from Atlanta, while more than half a million travelers are expected to depart from Denver and Los Angeles, according to Hopper. Dallas Fort-Worth airport is also likely to see over half a million travelers.

"These airports are also seeing high flight disruption rates this August, with most experiencing higher than usual delay and cancelation rates," Hopper said in its latest travel report.

This means travelers planning to depart from these airports should be prepared for potential disruptions.

Over 20% of flights on average were delayed at each of the aforementioned airports throughout the first two weeks of August, according to Hopper data.

However, aside from the busiest airports, Hopper also analyzed the worst-performing airports based on average delays and cancellations in August.

Chicago Midway International Airport sat at the top of the list for the worst airports in the country, with 47% of flights on average getting delayed during the first few weeks of the month. The average number of cancellations in August was 5.4%. Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Dallas Love Field also faced many disruptions and rounded out the top three worst airports.

Busiest airports throughout the holiday weekend and the worst time to travel

Atlanta: 10 p.m. Denver: 11 a.m. Los Angeles: 8 a.m. Dallas Fort-Worth: 10 a.m. New York-JFK: 6 p.m. Chicago O’Hare: 5 p.m. Las Vegas: 9 a.m. Orlando: 7 a.m. Seattle: 7 a.m. Miami: 10 a.m.

Worst airports based on performance during the first two weeks of August

Chicago Midway: Average delay rate: 47%; average cancellation rate: 5.4%

Baltimore/Washington: Average delay rate: 43%; average cancellation rate: 5.1%

Dallas Love: Average delay rate: 37%; average cancellation rate: 2.8%

Newark: Average delay rate: 31%; average cancellation rate: 8.0%

Las Vegas: Average delay rate: 34%; average cancellation rate: 3.5%

New York-JFK: Average delay rate: 33%; average cancellation rate: 3.5%

St. Louis: Average delay rate: 31%; average cancellation rate: 3.5%

Washington Reagan National: Average delay rate: 25%; average cancellation rate: 8.7%

Orlando: Average delay rate: 31%; average cancellation rate: 1.4%

New York-LaGuardia: Average delay rate: 24%; average cancellation rate: 8.2%