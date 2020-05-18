LA Fitness to reopen select gyms

LA Fitness will reopen in Georgia this week.

The national gym chain announced Monday in an email to members it will start to reopen fitness centers in the Peach State this Friday at 8 a.m. The chain joins a number of gyms that have reopened since the state loosened its stay-at-home orders last month.

“As we continue to receive approvals from government officials and guidance from health authorities, we’ll start to reopen our clubs on a timetable that we believe strikes the proper balance between our desire to help you resume your workout routine and the desire we all have to remain healthy,” the company said in an email to its members, first reported by Decaturish.com

LA Fitness CEO and founder Bahram Akradi said last month that staffers will wear masks once gyms start reopening.

The chain, which temporarily closed down locations nationwide in mid-March because of the coronavirus, said that Georgia is one of the first markets it plans to reopen. Amenities such as the spa, sauna, basketball court and its childcare Kids Klub will remain closed, the company said.

Group fitness classes are also slated to resume June 1 and classes will be capped with fewer participants.

Gyms throughout the United States have reopened as states ease up on stay-at-home order restrictions. And boutique fitness studios and gyms like SoulCycle and Equinox have released health and safety guidelines, such as temperature checks for staff and guests -- it will follow once it decides to reopen.

Some small business owners in states where stay-at-home orders are still in place are starting to push back. A team of New Jersey gym owners on Monday reopened in Bellmawr despite Gov. Phil Murphy’s order for non-essential businesses to remain closed.

