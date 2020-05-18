New Jersey gym defies state's coronavirus lockdown rules

More small businesses are challenging coronavirus state lockdown orders by getting back to work.

A New Jersey gym owner on Monday reopened his Bellmawr-based Atilis Gym against Gov. Phil Murphy’s orders.

Frank Trumbetti and Ian Smith, the co-owners of Atilis Gym, reopened the workout facility with social distancing measures in place and a crowd of supporters protesting the stay-at-home mandates.

"The government has failed at protecting our rights and failed at protecting our health. We are proposing an organized peaceful reopening of the state, not just our business,” Trumbetti said in a video posted on the gym's Facebook page.

The Garden State's stay-at-home order has been in place since March 21 with all nonessential businesses ordered to stay closed. Trumbetti, however, is upset that big box stores like Walmart are able to remain open during the pandemic while small businesses suffer.

Murphy said that revenues in the state, which has been hit hard by the outbreak of the virus, were down 60 percent in April compared to the same time period last year. He loosened some restrictions on construction and retailers allowing some to go back to work with limited operations.

More than 10,300 people have died due to COVID-19 in New Jersey and more than 146,500 people have been infected.

More small businesses are challenging local state orders. Last week, Texas hair salon owner Shelley Luther was jailed briefly for going against the state's stay-at-home orders by opening her business.

