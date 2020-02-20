Kylie Jenner's 'Stormi' trademark challenged by clothing company

Kylie Jenner is facing a storm of controversy over trademarking her daughter’s name.

Jenner applied to trademark "Stormi" along with "Stormi World," referring to her 2-year-old’s amusement park birthday party that she potentially envisions becoming a theme park one day. Now, a clothing company is aiming to prevent her from legally claiming the name, Page Six reported.

New Orleans-based Business Moves Consulting trademarked “Stormi Couture” nearly one month after Jenner gave birth in 2018 and filed an opposition to her application, arguing it would confuse customers. The company argued Jenner has “no bona fide intent to use the mark in commerce for identified goods or services,” according to Page Six.

Jenner's namesake makeup line Kylie Cosmetics has made hundreds of millions of dollars since it debuted with her lip kits -- a lip gloss and lip liner set -- in 2015. The line was sold out in minutes. At 21 years old, Jenner's net worth was estimated to be around $1 billion, according to Forbes. To compare, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg didn't hit his ten-figure mark until he was 23 years old.

Jenner sold a controlling stake in the cosmetics business to Coty Inc. for $600 million in November. As a result, Coty shares rallied. The deal for 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics values the company at $1.2 billion. Jenner will remain the face of the company, which is being rebranded as Kylie Beauty.

Jenner has previously filed trademarks on her name and cosmetics products including “Kylie Body by Kylie Jenner” and “Kylie Body.” She currently owns trademarks on “Kyliner,” “Glitter Eyes,” “Kylie Baby,” Lip Kit,” “Kylie Museum,” “Kylie Kon” and others.

