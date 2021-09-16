Coty relaunches Kylie Jenner cosmetics brand with cleaner ingredients

Coty Inc. said Thursday it's relaunching the powerhouse makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, with cleaner ingredients.

The company touted that the line has "improved formulas that are clean and vegan" and that the revamped products will have new packaging.

"When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance," Kylie Jenner said in a statement.

The updated formulas don't have any "animal oils, parabens, or gluten, along with a long list of over 1,600 other potentially harmful and irritating ingredients," according to Coty.

Jenner launched her beauty business in 2015, starting with Kylie Lip Kits before expanding into multiple categories as well as her own skincare line, Kylie Skin. In 2019, Coty and Jenner announced a long-term strategic partnership in an effort to further develop the growing cosmetics empire into a global brand.

As part of the Thursday announcement, the company also disclosed that the products will relaunch in Canada starting this month.

The products will be available exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart "in select beauty boutique locations" as well as online at shoppersdrugmart.ca, the company said.

This will mark the first time that the makeup brand will be available "in-store globally at select retail partners" such as Shoppers Drug Mart.