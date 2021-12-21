Kyle Busch losing NASCAR sponsor M&M's after 2022

Kyle Busch's sweet sponsorship deal with M&M's is coming to an end.

Mars Inc., the maker of Busch's most visible sponsor, M&M's, is leaving NASCAR at the end of the 2022 season, bringing its relationship with the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to a close after 15 seasons.

"It’s hard to put into words the appreciation I have for the Mars family, their associates and their brands that have supported me since 2008," Busch said in a social media post.

"On the track we’ve won 55 races and 2 championships together. But off the track we’ve built friendships that will live way beyond 2022. The Mars family has always accepted me for who I am and I’ll always be thankful for that. Here’s to many more trips to Victory Lane in 2022!"

Busch won the 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series championships in M&M's-liveried cars and competed in one at this year's finale at Phoenix despite being sanctioned the week before for a violation of NASCAR's code of conduct.

Sports Business Journal reported that Mars had informed Joe Gibbs Racing of its decision over the summer to give the team time to find a replacement.

According to Forbes, the most recent contract signed in 2019 was worth $20 million annually. M&M's has been the primary product featured on Busch's cars, but Mars has used the relationship to feature other products, including Skittles and Pedigree dog food.