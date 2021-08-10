Kroger responds to 'senseless' killing at Memphis fuel center

Kroger says it's seeking justice after learning that a security guard at one of its fuel centers in Tennessee shot and killed a man over the weekend, calling it an act of "senseless violence."

On Saturday, Alvin Motley was shot in the chest after getting into a "verbal altercation" with 54-year-old Gregory Livingston, according to an affidavit obtained by FOX Business.

The incident involved a third-party contractor that was providing security services at Kroger's Poplar Avenue fuel center in Memphis.

"We are deeply saddened, extremely angry and horrified by this senseless violence. Our hearts are with the Motley family," Kroger said in a statement. "We ask all third-party contractors to respect and honor our core values which include respect, diversity, and inclusion."

Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Livingston approached officers saying that he had shot a man, later identified as Motley.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police that the Livingston and Motley got into an argument over the "volume of the music" coming from Motley's car.

Motley went over to speak with the security guard and an argument ensued, according to a witness. Motley headed back to his car but then walked back to Livingston and asked if they could "talk like men," the witness said in the affidavit.

After that, the witness said they heard a gunshot and saw Motley "fall to the ground."

When police arrived, Motley was laying "on the pavement, unresponsive near the fuel pump service center with a gunshot wound," as per the affidavit.

Livingston has since been charged with second-degree murder.

"The only outcome we seek is justice," Kroger said.