Kale sold at Kroger, other major grocers recalled over listeria concerns

Kale sold at major grocers including Kroger and Winn-Dixie is being recalled over fears that it may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria.

Baker Farms is recalling bags of kale sold under its Baker Farms, Kroger & Southeastern Grocers (SEG Grocers) brand names due to contamination of listeria monocytogenes, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Kroger and SEG Grocers, which is the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, also issued separate warnings regarding the recalled products.

The recalled products, sold in 1-pound plastic bags, were distributed between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 to 11 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Ohio and Virginia.

To date, there have been no illnesses connected with the recalled products.

However, children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems are most at risk for "serious and sometimes fatal infections," according to the recall notice.

Meanwhile, healthy individuals can still suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the notice.

Consumers are being told to throw away the product or return it for a full refund.