Krispy Kreme releases Valentine’s Day lineup with 4 heart-shaped, love-filled donuts: 'You're berry sweet'

The day of love, also known as Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, is on the horizon.

While many will celebrate the occasion with chocolate and flowers, Krispy Kreme has announced its lineup to commemorate the holiday with a special-edition donut.

The brand announced four new donut offerings for Valentine’s Day this year — fittingly, all in the shape of a heart.

KRISPY KREME ‘DAY OF THE DOZENS’ RETURNS, SEE HOW YOU CAN GRAB A DOZEN DONUTS FOR $1

The Charlotte, North Carolina, based company said in a press release that the special love donuts can be for anyone special — friends, family, co-workers, neighbors.

The "Dough-Notes" dozen box can be personalized, as it includes a space for a handwritten note for the Valentine's Day recipient.

The four new heart-shaped donuts include: "You color my world," "I love you a choco-lot," "You’re berry sweet" and "Without you, I’d crumble."

KRISPY KREME CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF ‘ELF’ WITH MOVIE-INSPIRED HOLIDAY DONUTS: SEE THE FESTIVE TREATS

"You color my world" is a donut filled with cake batter filling, the brand said. It's dipped in red icing and rainbow heart-blended sprinkles.

"I love you a choco-lot" is all about chocolate — filled with chocolate, dipped in chocolate icing and finished with a piped rose.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, JULY 13, 1937, KRISPY KREME IS FOUNDED

For the sweeter Valentine recipients, "You’re Berry Sweet" includes a white filling with strawberry icing and sprinkles.

"A dozen Valentine’s Day doughnuts in our custom ‘Dough-Notes’ box is the perfect gesture to show someone special in your life how much you love and care about them."

Finally, "Without you, I’d crumble" is filled with cookie dough and dipped in chocolate icing with a chocolate chip cookie crumble.

Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer Dave Skena said these donuts will give customers a great donut and a great connection.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"A dozen Valentine’s Day doughnuts in our custom ‘Dough-Notes’ box is the perfect gesture to show someone special in your life how much you love and care about them," he said in a media statement.

Those interested in purchasing the donuts — but who may be unable to make it to a Krispy Kreme store — can visit select local grocery stores, such as Walmart, Kroger and Publix, to pick up a six-pack, including the "You color my world" and the "I love you a choco-lot" donuts, among others.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The brand is also asking those who take part to post a photo of the Dough-Notes collection on social media by tagging the brand.

The donuts are available now through Valentine’s Day, the company said.