Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts for blood donors during national crisis

There’s more than one way to get a doughnut.

Due to recent complications, the Red Cross announced that a national blood crisis was in effect. In response, Krispy Kreme has teamed up with the organization to help inspire people to donate by offering free doughnuts.

In a press release, Krispy Kreme announced that it will give anyone who donates blood a free Original Glazed dozen. The offer is only valid from January 24 to 31.

Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, said, "We’re grateful for all that the American Red Cross does for our country and we want to help them. Hopefully, a free Original Glazed dozen will increase awareness and even mobilize those who can give blood."

He continued, "We want them to enjoy the doughnuts with our thanks but also share the doughnuts while encouraging others to roll up their sleeves. We’re also encouraging all of our employees who can donate to do so."

On January 11, the Red Cross issued a national blood crisis alert. To make matters worse, winter weather forced hundreds of planned blood drives to be canceled. This has resulted in an extremely low blood inventory, which has forced the Red Cross to scale back on blood distribution in certain cases.

"The Red Cross is grateful to Krispy Kreme for helping us thank our generous blood donors who are stepping up to help restock hospital shelves for patients in need during this historic crisis," said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Donor Services for the American Red Cross.

"Our Red Cross teams are working around the clock to meet the needs of hospital patients but can’t do it alone," Sullivan explained. "We hope this thank you from Krispy Kreme will help provide a ‘dozen more reasons’ for eligible individuals to make and keep their donation appointments in the days ahead."