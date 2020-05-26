Krispy Kreme extends free Doughnut Day to a week to juice coronavirus reopening

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Doughnut lovers have something sweet to look forward to.

Krispy Kreme announced Tuesday it's extending National Doughnut Day to a five-day-long celebration with free doughnuts from June 1 to June 5.

Customers can visit Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus for one free doughnut of their choice. The North Carolina-based chain is even letting guests choose their doughnut flavor, including varieties like Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and the chain's Original Filled, unlike in years past.

The week-long offer is meant to be a sugary silver lining amid stay at home orders and limited openings in some parts of the country due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

"With days starting to blur together, we want to make sure it’s easier than ever for fans to participate," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a statement. "That's why, this year, we're extending our beloved free doughnut tradition from one day to five days with the very first National Doughnut Week."

A number of chains have been giving out free food to boost morale and get customers to order takeout or pickup.

Pizza Hut announced it was giving out half a million free pizzas to 2020 graduates who couldn't have proper graduation this year. Wendy's offered free four-piece chicken nuggets via drive-thrus in mid-April while Burger King shelled out free Whoppers around the same time. And Starbucks gave out free coffee to first responders.