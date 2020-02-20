Krispy Kreme, Butterfinger unveil limited-time doughnuts

Fans who have a craving for both doughnut connoisseur Krispy Kreme and Butterfinger will no longer have to choose between the two.

Continue Reading Below

The American doughnut company and coffeehouse chain owned by JAB Holding Company, most notable for its iconic and fresh original glazed doughnuts, unveiled two limited-time doughnuts Thursday that combine flavors synonymous with both brands.

The doughnuts, which hit participating Krispy Kreme shops nationwide Thursday, are the latest additions to the menu as the global sweet treat brand continues to expand its offerings.

Krispy Kreme’s new Butterfinger Original Filled Doughnut and Butterfinger Fudge Cake Doughnut will combine the chocolatey crunch of Butterfinger with Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut.

Butterfinger is a candy bar manufactured by the Ferrara Candy Company, a subsidiary of Ferrero.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We’ve done it. We’ve achieved our goal of putting krispety, crunchety, glazey, chocolatey and peanut buttery all in a doughnut,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme.

Recently, the company announced plans to adhere to the interest of ice cream fans and those looking to cut some calories.

In January, the North Carolina-based doughnut chain rolled out bite-sized versions of its beloved original glazed doughnuts so eaters can indulge a little without feeling guilty. The Mini Doughnuts, all under 100 calories, are now part of the permanent menu.

Nearly seven months prior to this release, the company announced it was getting into the ice cream business.

Krispy Kreme shops, including existing ones and 45 new locations, began selling “doughnut-infused ice cream” via milkshakes and sandwiches.

KRISPY KREME LAUNCHES NEW MENU ITEM FOR DIETERS

The Butterfinger Original Filled Doughnut will encompass the Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter chocolate creme that's dipped in Butterfinger icing and topped with candy pieces and chocolate.

The Butterfinger Fudge Cake Doughnut features a rich chocolate cake doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a peanut butter chocolate creme and Butterfinger pieces.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS