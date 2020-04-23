Kraft Heinz launches coronavirus relief initiative to help struggling US diners

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Kraft Heinz Company on Thursday launched an initiative to support American diners, as the coronavirus pandemic has weighed heavily on restaurants across the nation.

Through "HEINZ for Diners," Heinz, whose ketchup and other condiments can be found on diner tables nationwide, is committing $1 million to help independently owned diners cover rent and operating costs.

Roughly 500 diners will receive a one-time check for $2,000 with "no strings attached."

"To the diners that have welcomed us in for decades, we now open our arms to you," the company tweeted Thursday.

However, in order to determine where the money will go, Heinz is asking for help. Starting Thursday through May 31 the company is directing its social media followers to visit HeinzforDiners.com to nominate their favorite diner.

“For decades, diners’ doors have been open to all of us,” said Dalia Adler, Heinz's brand building lead. "At a time where every bit counts, we want to do what we can to help take care of these special places that are so much more to our families than just a restaurant.”

The move builds upon the brand's prior virus relief efforts. Last month, the company committed $12 million to ensure people worldwide have the food they need during the unprecedented crisis.

Aside from this, the company launched its #WeGotYouAmerica campaign in an effort to celebrate the thousands of employees who are working around the clock in manufacturing facilities during this time.

