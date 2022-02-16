Kohl's adding 400 Sephora shops in 2022

Hundreds of Kohl's locations nationwide will be outfitted with a Sephora shop in 2022 as part of the ongoing partnership between the department store and cosmetics retailer.

On Tuesday, Kohl's revealed a list of 400 additional stores in 36 states, from Alaska to Maine, that will have a Sephora at Kohl’s shop.

The move brings the total number of Sephora at Kohl’s locations to 600, which "puts the partnership on track to meet its 850 store goal by 2023," Kohl's announced Tuesday.

Sephora’s online beauty experience already launched on Kohls.com last fall.

The two companies joined forces in 2020 after Sephora, a division of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, ended its 14-year exclusive relationship with beleaguered retailer J.C. Penney. The move was seen as a way to help both companies adapt to the pandemic, which drastically altered the retail environment.

According to Kohl's, the partnership is already driving sales and luring in a younger and more diverse customer base.

"As a partnership designed to drive joint success, overhaul Kohl’s beauty business, excite existing customers and bring new customers into Kohl’s, early indications show that Sephora at Kohl’s is succeeding on these fronts," Kohl's said Tuesday.

Following its reported success, Sephora at Kohl's shops will also be adding six new brands to its product offerings starting this spring. This includes Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa.

The 2,500-square foot Sephora shops are "positioned prominently at the front" of each store and are staffed with people trained by Sephora.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.