Bojangles gas giveaway aims to help ease pain of soaring prices

Fast-food chicken restaurant and southern staple Bojangles is helping customers ease their pain at the pump with a major gas giveaway.

"We want to make sure our families that frequent Bojangles can fill their tummies and fill their tanks," Bojangles Chief Brand Officer Jackie Woodward said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday.

"We thought this would be a great way to help our customers in our communities that we serve get a little bit of relief when they go to the pump after having a great meal at Bojangles," CEO Jose Amario added.

The company is giving away $1 million in gas cards with every purchase of a 12 or 20-piece family meal. Bojangles began handing out the $10 cards on Monday, and are available while supplies last, according to the execs.

"We're a southern brand, and southerners are known for being friendly and caring about their families, their friends and their communities," Amario explained. "So it's in our DNA that we would want to help out any way we can during these tough times."

Bojangles hopes to distribute the cards over "the next few weeks," the CEO noted, adding customers have been responding "phenomenally" to the campaign so far.

Amario pointed out that like all businesses, Bojangles has felt the impact of inflation "at all stages" of operations.

"The rising inflation in our country, it's hit us," Amario said, "and so it's hit the pocketbooks of our customers, and we want to be able to help them out."

"Despite what costs might be, what really matters is great chicken dinners, helping out our friends and family and being good Southern neighbors, which is, as Jose said, what Bojangles is all about," Woodward continued.

While Bojangles locations are only in select states, Amario teased expansions in Texas, New Jersey and Connecticut in the next year.