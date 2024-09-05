Expand / Collapse search
Kobe Bryant card, Star Wars toy sell for more than $1M at Goldin auction, plus other record breakers

Multiple NBA, MLB collectible cards broke selling records in Goldin's recent auctions

New Jersey auction company Goldin has noted some record-breaking sales during its most recent events.

One highly anticipated auction item, a game-used Logoman patch card signed by Kobe Bryant, sold for a whopping $1,584,643 at the Goldin 100 auction.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, Goldin founder and CEO Ken Goldin called this item "without a doubt one of the greatest Kobe Bryant cards ever made."

The $1.584 million sale price "marks a record for this particular card," Goldin added.

"Logoman patch cards represent the pinnacle of modern trading cards, as they feature a key part of a game-worn jersey – they’re unique and desirable pieces of history," he said.

The signed Kobe Bryant card and Star Wars Boba Fett action figure both sold at Goldin's auction for more than $1 million. | Fox News

"We’ve brought some truly epic Logoman cards to market at Goldin, and this Kobe card is a prime example." 

Along with the Kobe card, another Goldin 100 auction item also sold for more than $1 million – a 1979 Kenner Star Wars rocket-firing Boba Fett action figure. 

boba fett action figure

The 1979 Kenner Star Wars rocket-firing Boba Fett (Mailer) J-Slot (V2)/2 Missiles Action Figure sold for $1,342,000. (Goldin / Fox News)

The figure fetched $1,342,000 on the auction block, making it the highest toy, action figure and non-prop Star Wars sale ever, according to Goldin.

A more unique auction item, Ric Flair’s match-worn "Nature Boy" jungle-design robe, sold for $103,700, marking the highest public sale for a wrestling robe.

ric flair robe

The Ric Flair match-worn, photo-matched, personally owned "Nature Boy" Jungle Design Robe sold for $103,700. (Goldin / Fox News)

A Patrick Mahomes sixth-career, game-used, signed and inscribed Kansas City Chiefs home jersey sold for $268,400, the highest selling price for a Mahomes jersey.

During Goldin’s August Elite Auction, a 1984-85 Star #101 Michael Jordan rookie card sold for $244,000, which broke the all-time public sales record for this card in a PSA 8. 

The auction also noted record sales of baseball collectibles, including a Mike Trout-signed 2009 rookie card, which Goldin described as "one of the scarcest rookie cards out there."

The 1984-85 Star #101 Michael Jordan Rookie Card - PSA NM-MT 8 sold for $244,000. | Fox News

The Bowman Sterling card sold for $192,030, which marked a record sale for the Bowman set, according to Goldin.

A 2014 signed Bowman Chrome Mookie Betts rookie card sold for $123,220 – the highest Betts card sold to date.

Two 2024 Topps Chrome signed rookie cards sold at record highs as well: Elly De La Cruz’s card sold for $116,534 and Jackson Holliday’s for $68,527.