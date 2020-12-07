Kit Kat releasing whisky barrel aged chocolate bar

Christmas is coming early for lovers of chocolate and fine spirits.

Kit Kat has announced its new whisky barrel aged chocolate bar, which will be launching December 15.

The bar was created by Japanese patissier, Yasumasa Takagi, giving an adult experience to the beloved candy, Forbes reported.

According to Kit Kat’s Chocolatory, its high-end boutique responsible for a variety of elevated and unique flavors, the chocolate used for the candy will be “aged for 180 days in the barrel that was once used for the aging of whisky.”

This “barrel-aged cacao,” using cacao from Ghana and whisky barrels of Islay off the coast of Scotland, “the sacred place for whiskey,” will then be transformed into the special bar.

The end product will offer a smoky, earthy flavor from the peat in the barrels and “the luxurious taste of couverture bitter chocolate,” as well as an iconic whisky scent.

The limited-time specialty candy bar will reportedly only be available at the Chocolatory boutiques in Japan later this month for $2.88.

Whisky has grown into an incredibly popular spirit in Japan, with many distilleries operating within the country. Globally, Japanese Whisky has found fame abroad over the last few years. It is usually celebrated for its smooth and mellow taste.

